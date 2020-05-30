E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Washed up whale removed from Clacton beach

PUBLISHED: 17:58 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:58 30 May 2020

The 40ft whale has now been removed from Clacton beach. Picture: KEVIN JAY

A 40ft whale which washed up on a Clacton beach has now been removed, Tendring District Council has confirmed.

The beach has now reopened following a major operation involving a digger, although the area where the carcass was found will remain shut until after the next high tide.

The fin whale washed up on the beach at Holland-on-Sea on Friday morning.

WATCH: Removal of whale washed up on Clacton beach begins

Experts from Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, a company which was working with the council to remove the carcass, said the whale was likely to have died after being struck by a boat.

A statement from Tendring District Council said : “The whale which had been washed up on the beach at Holland-on-Sea has been removed, and the beach cleaned where it was.

“The cordon is now lifted, but the section where the carcass was will remain closed until after the next high tide as a final clean.

“Thanks to our partners and contractors for all their help during this incident.”

