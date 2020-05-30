Video

WATCH: Removal of whale washed up on Clacton beach begins

The 40ft whale washed up on Clacton beach on Friday and is being removed. Picture: BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUP BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUP

Diggers are being used to remove a 40ft whale which washed up on Clacton beach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A new video shows the clean-up operation that should be completed by the end of Saturday, with construction machinery being used to remove parts of the carcass. The beach will then be cleansed.

MORE: Jeremy Bamber launches new appeal to clear his name over White House Farm murders



Essex Police has been working at the scene alongside volunteers from the Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, Coastguard, marine experts and Tendring District Council.

On Facebook, Big Blue Ocean Cleanup said that, after inspecting the animal, they think it died after being struck by a cargo ship

A section of the beach has been cordoned off to keep the public away from the carcass, which has been identified as a fin whale.

Essex police has warned that anyone at the beach should keep to two metres apart from each other.

A spokesman said: “Those who feel the need to attend and watch, please be respectful of social distancing guidelines.”