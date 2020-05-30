WATCH: Removal of whale washed up on Clacton beach begins
PUBLISHED: 15:23 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 30 May 2020
BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUP
Diggers are being used to remove a 40ft whale which washed up on Clacton beach.
A new video shows the clean-up operation that should be completed by the end of Saturday, with construction machinery being used to remove parts of the carcass. The beach will then be cleansed.
MORE: Jeremy Bamber launches new appeal to clear his name over White House Farm murders
Essex Police has been working at the scene alongside volunteers from the Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, Coastguard, marine experts and Tendring District Council.
On Facebook, Big Blue Ocean Cleanup said that, after inspecting the animal, they think it died after being struck by a cargo ship
A section of the beach has been cordoned off to keep the public away from the carcass, which has been identified as a fin whale.
Essex police has warned that anyone at the beach should keep to two metres apart from each other.
A spokesman said: “Those who feel the need to attend and watch, please be respectful of social distancing guidelines.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.