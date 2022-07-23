Body found in search of 21-year-old man

Breaking

The body of a 21-year-old man has been found after he went missing at sea near Clacton - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A body has been found following the search for a 21-year-old man who went missing at sea near Clacton, Essex Police has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to reports of six people in difficulty in the water near Clacton Pier at about 11.30am on Tuesday (July 19).

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that officers located a body of a man in Jaywick this morning (July 23).

The spokesman said: "Emergency services involved in the search for man who was last seen in the water close to Clacton Pier have this morning located a body of a man in Jaywick.

"Formal identification on the body has not yet taken place.

"As the appropriate authority, we are liaising with international partners in order to contact the family of the 21-year-old man."

Essex Police declared a major incident at the scene as a full shoreline search was conducted as well as sonar search of the area, in good conditions.

A police cordon was put in place as emergency services attended the scene, which saw five people rescued although a 21-year-old man is still missing at sea.

Police tape covered all entrances to the pier and sections of the beach on either side were cordoned off by police.

Both the coastguard and police continued to conduct searches around the area for a number of days after the man went missing.

Alex Porter, Tendring District Council cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said everyone’s thoughts at the council were with the family of the man.

He said: “While formal identification has not yet taken place, we understand this will be an upsetting time for those involved, and our condolences are with them at this difficult time.

“Our thanks must go to the emergency services for their work in this case, and we are continuing to support our Beach Patrol staff who have also helped with this tragic incident.”