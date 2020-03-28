E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New store set to join McDonalds, hotel and Lidl at £75m retail park

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 28 March 2020

The retail park already has McDonalds, Lidl and a hotel - now Pets at Home look set to join them Picture: PA WIRE/GOOGLE MAPS

Pets at Home could join major outlets Lidl, McDonalds and the Marstons hotel and restaurant at a £75million retail park off the A133 in Clacton if new proposals get the green light.

Fresh plans have been put forward for another retail unit at Brook Park West, which is situated off the A133 bypass on the outskirts of Clacton-on-Sea.

New proposals submitted to Tendring District Council this week reveal a retail unit has been designed for national pet store chain Pets at Home.

Britton Developments Ltd also wants to open offices and a research facility at the park, which sits opposite the firm’s other retail complex Brook Retail Park, home to KFC, B&Q and Tesco.

Designs for 200 homes on adjacent land are currently being considered by council planners.

The Clacton-based developer’s director Kevin Britton said: “This will complete a local success story for Clacton and ourselves.

“The wider scheme has now delivered a new Lidl supermarket, a Marstons’ pub and restaurant together with one of their new 39 bed hotels as well as a popular McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru.

“It’s good to see them all trading well.”

A planning statement submitted to the council by agents Martin Robeson Planning Practice adds: “The proposal will support the economy of Clacton and the wider Tendring district, providing local businesses with the opportunity to adapt and expand their operations.

“Further to this, the proposal will encourage businesses from outside the district to re-locate and invest in Clacton.”

If approved, the Pets at Home store would be the latest addition to the park, after budget supermarket Lidl opened its doors there in 2019.

A spokesman for Pets at Home said: “We are delighted to be supporting this proposal to bring one of our full range pets and pet products stores, complete with veterinary and grooming services, to Clacton.”

Outline planning permission has already been granted for residential and employment development at the site – but changes to the original proposals require the submission of a fresh application.

News of this bid comes after a national cinema chain was confirmed as moving into another £70million retail park in Essex.

The Light Cinema aims to open at the Tollgate Village leisure and retail complex in Stanway, near Colchester, with work starting later this year.

The Clacton proposals will go before Tendring District Council’s planning committee in due course.

