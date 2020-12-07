Video

Hapless burglar caught on CCTV is jailed after social media appeal

Burglar Liam Dixon has been jailed for 28 months Picture: ESSEX POLICE Essex Police

A burglar who was identified following “an overwhelming response” to a social media appeal has been jailed for more than two years.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how a man returned to his home in Orwell Road, Clacton, on September 7 this year to find someone had broken in.

Various items, including £600 in cash – which was saved for a holiday – £100 in loose change, video games and tools, had been stolen but the burglary was captured on the victim’s CCTV.

The footage showed a man – later identified to be Liam Dixon – attempting to climb up a drainpipe of the building, which later broke and gave way.

Dixon, 28, was also captured on CCTV jumping out of the window with a yellow bag containing the stolen items.

Essex Police released images of the burglar on the force’s social media channels in an attempt to identify him.

The force said it received “an overwhelming response” from people in Clacton who recognised Dixon, and he was subsequently arrested and charged.

Dixon of Coopers Lane, Clacton, pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, December 2, and he was jailed for 28 months.

Following his sentencing, investigating officer Detective Constable Richard English, of Clacton CID, said: “In policing we have never been in any doubt about the value of our communities in helping us to prevent and detect crime.

“This is a classic case of the public supporting to help catch a bad guy.

“Dixon had absolutely no thought for anyone other than himself when he broke into the home of his honest and hard-working victim and stole money they had put aside for a holiday.

“Unfortunately for Dixon - but fortunately for the victim and Essex Police - he wasn’t very bright and not only were his thieving actions all caught on camera but he was promptly identified by residents in the town where he lives.

“Let’s hope he spends his time behind bars reflecting on what he has done and considering an alternative career that doesn’t involve him breaking the law.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who came forward to identify Dixon and help us put him behind bars.”