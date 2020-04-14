‘It could be full in five years’: Cemetery expansion plans submitted to council

The site for the potential expansion of Clacton's Burrs Road Cemetery Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Clacton’s only cemetery could be expanded under new plans submitted by the council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tendring District Council is hoping to turn almost 10 acres of land directly north of its cemetery in Burrs Road into a new cemetery to meet the growing demand for burial space in the town.

A previous application for the cemetery extension was granted in 2015 but has since expired.

Clacton has just one cemetery within the town, and three other cemeteries in the district are designated to help the communities of Kirby Cross, Walton-on-the-Naze and Dovercourt.

Many councils across the UK have increasingly limited burial space, and Clacton is expected to exhaust what space it has left in the next five years, according to the report submitted by subcontractors, The CDS Group.

The report was written in February 2020 and the application was received by the council on March 12 and is not believed to be in reaction or connection to the coronavirus outbreak.

They said: “The Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management has estimated that within the next five to 10 years, 30% of UK local authorities will have run out of burial space.

“These calculations only consider current rates of burial and do not allow for the increasing number of deaths arising from the nationally expanding population.”

“Clacton has one of the oldest populations of any town in the UK and as a result burial rates are expected to grow as this population continues to age,” they added.

There is no mention in two reports submitted by The CDS Group of a total number of burial plots created by the planned development or how long the new burial stock will last for.

The area is already used as a recreational space by the local community, as well as being a designated nature reserve and wildlife reserve.

Planners have made it clear the space will remain accessible 24 hours a day throughout the year, with ecological features such as small ponds and mature trees kept to maintain natural habitats.

An existing car park will continue to be used and additional 20 parking spaces will be added by the development.

No public comments have been made about the place and the consultation window closes on April 16.

Anyone wishing to make a comment can access the application here.