Huge £1million cannabis factory discovered in Essex
- Credit: Archant
Police have discovered around 1,000 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1million growing in a disused building in Clacton.
Officers attended the building in Wash Lane at about 11am on Friday, December 4 after receiving reports of suspicious activity.
An Essex Police spokesman said: “Work remains ongoing to dismantle the equipment and remove the plants.
“Cannabis factories are linked to criminals who exploit vulnerable people for their own financial gain. These might be people who are exploited or forced to work for them to manage these cultivations, or to sell the drugs.”
Investigating officers are appealing for anyone with information about the cannabis factory to come forward – and have asked people to contact the force quoting incident 358 of December 4.
People can submit a report online at the Essex Police website or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Witnesses can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org
