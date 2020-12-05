News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > News

Huge £1million cannabis factory discovered in Essex

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:22 PM December 5, 2020    Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020
Police have uncovered a cannabis factory in Clacton with plants worth around £1m Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police have uncovered a cannabis factory in Clacton with plants worth around £1m Picture: ESSEX POLICE - Credit: Archant

Police have discovered around 1,000 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1million growing in a disused building in Clacton.

The cannabis factory was discovered in Wash Lane, Clacton Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The cannabis factory was discovered in Wash Lane, Clacton Picture: ESSEX POLICE - Credit: Archant

Officers attended the building in Wash Lane at about 11am on Friday, December 4 after receiving reports of suspicious activity.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Work remains ongoing to dismantle the equipment and remove the plants.

“Cannabis factories are linked to criminals who exploit vulnerable people for their own financial gain. These might be people who are exploited or forced to work for them to manage these cultivations, or to sell the drugs.”

Investigating officers are appealing for anyone with information about the cannabis factory to come forward – and have asked people to contact the force quoting incident 358 of December 4.

Witnesses are being sought as part of investigations into a cannabis factory in Clacton with plants worth around £1m Picture:...

Witnesses are being sought as part of investigations into a cannabis factory in Clacton with plants worth around £1m Picture: ESSEX POLICE - Credit: Archant

People can submit a report online at the Essex Police website or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You may also want to watch:

Witnesses can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid infection rates rise in two parts of Suffolk - Ipswich sees slight decline
  2. 2 Top 5 reasons to start knitting this winter
  3. 3 A140 cleared after 5-car crash
  1. 4 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
  2. 5 Art company wound up by court after role in £600k ‘cynical scam’
  3. 6 Ipswich Town rumour: Celtic ‘considering approach’ for club legend Lambert
  4. 7 Pair died in head-on crash when car veered into their path, court hears
  5. 8 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays
  6. 9 Plans for 27 self-build homes rejected
  7. 10 Police remove diners from Colchester restaurant after Covid breaches

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

Family heartbroken by death of ‘life and soul of the party’ Adrian

Holly Hume

person

Coronavirus

MP raises doubts over whether Suffolk will leave Tier 2 next week

Katy Sandalls

person

‘Please wait your turn’ - GPs ‘overwhelmed’ by Covid-19 vaccine calls

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Alert sparked after bomb found on Suffolk beach

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus