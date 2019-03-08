Action taken against 'race starter' in nuisance driving purge by police

Essex police have promised to crack down on driving that puts road users in danger Picture: ARCHANT

Essex police have sent prosecution notices to 22 drivers following an operation to tackle racing in Clacton.

Officers investigated reports from concerned members of the public about dangerous driving at Gorse Lane Industrial Estate on the evening of Sunday, June 23.

Police attended various businesses and analysed CCTV footage before identifying people.

Notices were sent as part of Operation Calla - a dedicated operation dealing with 'cruising', street racing and antisocial driving across Essex.

Sergeant Simon Willsher, of the roads policing unit, said: "We received dozens of calls from concerned residents about racing and we have taken action with 23 people sent prosecution notices through the post.

"We are also taking action against a person we believe was the race starter, which I believe to be a first for the region.

"We have been increasing our activities to deal with dangerous and antisocial driving, including key areas in Canvey, Basildon, Harlow and Colchester.

"While we welcome and have no issues with genuine car enthusiasts and motorists' right to gather, we will not tolerate driving that puts the occupants, other road users and pedestrians in danger of serious injury or even death.

"We have been proactively targeting hot spot areas, including Roscommon Way, Canvey, and I hope these outcomes send a clear message that we will bring you to court, where you face a lengthy ban or losing your licence."

The operation, which has been in place since March this year, has led to two men being disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £400 for taking part in a race in Roscommon Way, Canvey, on Sunday, April 7.

Another man got points on his licence, was fined, and ordered to pay costs after admitting careless driving following calls about racing in Canvey in April.

Ten notices of prosecution have been sent to drivers found drifting and skidding on the A127 in East Horndon, while more than 400 warning letters have been sent to drivers found either racing, cruising or drifting in Essex.

Anyone with information about antisocial driving is asked to call 101, or report information online by visit essex.police.uk.

You can submit footage to Safer Essex Roads Partnership at saferessexroads.org/extraeyes/extra-eyes-what-next.