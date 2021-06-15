Published: 11:23 AM June 15, 2021

A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and robbery in Clacton, with police appealing for CCTV.

Officers were called to Mendlesham Close at around 11am on May 24.

A 24-year-old man from Clacton has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, threats to kill, and theft of a motor vehicle and is currently on bail until June 21.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened, or may have captured it and the lead up to it on CCTV, dashcam or ring doorbell footage to get in touch.

If you have any information you can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Please quote the crime reference number 42/97671/21.

You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

