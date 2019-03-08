E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Child taken to hospital after being hit by beachside road train

PUBLISHED: 14:49 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 22 August 2019

A girl has been hit by a beachside road train in Clacton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young girl was involved in a collision in Clacton.

Essex Police were called to the promenade at Clacton beach near to Albany Gardens just after 11.40am yesterday, Wednesday August 21.

The young girl was taken to hospital with injuries after being involved in a collision with a small road train.

Her injuries are not serious and she has since been allowed to return home.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or may have been driving past and has dash cam footage, to call the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident number 466 of 21 August.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous report through their website.

