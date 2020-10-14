School closes for two weeks after a number of staff and students get coronavirus

An Essex school has shut its doors until after half term following a number of Covid 19 cases at the school.

Clacton Coastal Academy has now shut to all pupils until November 3 after the school declared an ‘established outbreak’ of the virus.

All pupils will now be working virtually at home, following on from pupils in year 8 and 10 who were already on virtual learning programmes.

The news comes as Essex County Council awaits the outcome of its plea for further restrictions from the Government, in line with places like Nottingham, Birmingham and Leicester.

In a letter to parents on the school’s website, headteacher David Lees told parents they were taking action to protect the safety of students and their families.

“I am very aware that I have written to you a number of times over the last two weeks, due to the fast-changing nature of the COVID-19 Pandemic in which we find ourselves,” said Mr Lees.

“My aim has always been to provide you with clear and accurate communication that is shared with you as quickly as possible.

“Today we have met with Public Health England and Essex County Council, as part of an Incident Management Team meeting. The outcome of this meeting is that Clacton Coastal Academy has been classed as an ‘Established Outbreak’, which reflects the number of student and staff cases.”

Mr Lees said that the school had done an audit to ensure all pupils had access to a computer and wifi. All students without this equipment were to be loaned items by the academy.

He also implored parents to inform the school if children developed symptoms.

“I understand that this will come as worrying news,” said Mr Lees.

“But I want to stress again that the actions we are taking - in agreement with Essex County Council and Public Health England - are with the safety of students, families and staff in mind.”

