When do the tips in Essex reopen?

Essex County Council will reopen 15 recycling centres and rubbish tips from May 18 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Rubbish tips and recycling centres across Essex will begin reopening next week for the first time since March.

Long queues are expected at sites across Colchester, Clacton, Braintree, Chelmsford, Maldon and Witham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Long queues are expected at sites across Colchester, Clacton, Braintree, Chelmsford, Maldon and Witham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

From May 18, Essex County Council will reopen 15 of the recycling centres across the county for the public to take waste materials they cannot store safely at home – but they are urging people to take a ‘common-sense approach’ and only to make trips that are absolutely essential.

A raft of new regulations are in place to ensure staff and visitors are keeping a safe distance apart, and the council are warning the new changes will mean long queues can be expected when the sites reopen at 9am on Monday.

There will be no booking system as in Suffolk, but a limited number of cars will be allowed in the sites at any one time and a ‘one in, one out’ system will be in place.

Which recycling centres are opening?

The council is only opening the 15 sites where social distancing can be enforced. They include recycling centres in:

• Braintree

• Chelmsford

• Clacton

• Colchester (Shrub End)

• Maldon

• Witham

Centres at Brentwood, Canvey, Chigwell, Harlow, Mountnessing, Pitsea, Rayleigh, Saffron Walden and South Woodham Ferrers will also open.

Simon Walsh, cabinet member for environment and climate change action, said: “These are unprecedented times and we need you to help us.

“New restrictions and social distancing measures have been put in place before any recycling centre reopens and we have worked hard on the processes that needed to be agreed before this date could be announced.

“Only items that cannot be stored without causing a risk of injury, health or harm should be taken to a recycling centre.

“I must stress the importance of only making an essential visit when absolutely necessary.”

What will happen when I get into the recycling centre?

Staff will be directing visitors on where to park when they enter, but only one person keeping at least two metres from others will be allowed out of the car.

As a result, the council are asking that you should only bring waste that one person can carry and dispose of.

Site staff will not be able to help any members of the public with their waste.

Are there any other rules I need to know?

Essex County Council have asked for the public not to make multiple visits.

There is also no waste to be bought by members of the public on foot, and no trailers will be allowed on the site.

Vans will be allowed, but only to dispose of essential household waste.

Due to the expected queues, the council are asking drivers not to queue before 9am to avoid congestion on the surrounding roads and will consider asking drivers to move on if they are causing an obstruction.

Any residents showing symptoms of Covid-19, self-isolating or shielding should not visit any recycling centre and should follow advice from Public Health England.