Policeman to run London Marathon to help combat knife crime

PUBLISHED: 11:02 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 06 April 2019

Essex Police inspector Darren Deex will run the London Marathon to raise money for Clacton charity Only Cowards Carry. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police inspector Darren Deex will run the London Marathon to raise money for Clacton charity Only Cowards Carry. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

An inspector from Essex Police will be taking part in the London Marathon to raise money for a local knife charity.

Inspector Darren Deex from the Tendring Community Policing Team will run the mammoth race for local Clacton-based charity Only Cowards Carry.

The policeman, who has never run the marathon before, hopes the money raised will be used to teach secondary school children in the Tendring region about the dangers of knife crime.

Insp Deex said: “It was a really difficult decision to decide on a charity to raise money for.

“I wanted to choose one which I felt could make a significant difference for young people across the Tendring district and hopefully reduce the risks around serious violence and raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime.

“These workshops will be delivered to hundreds of children across the district and will make Tendring a safer place to live and for our children to grow up in.”

So far, the Clacton copper has run 621 miles in training, with three weeks left to go until the race starts on April 28.

Those interested in donating can do so on his JustGiving page here.

