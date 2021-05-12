News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Cyclist taken to hospital after crash with van

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:06 PM May 12, 2021   
IB-15-Norfolk-Police-2012-crim

The cyclist was involved in a collision in West Road in Clacton (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

A cyclist was left requiring hospital treatment after being involved in a crash with a van in Clacton.

The incident happened in West Road, near Clacton Aero Club, at around 8pm on Tuesday, Essex Police said.

A black Renault Trafic van travelling in West Road towards Jaywick collided with a man on his bike, who was travelling in the same direction.

The cyclist did not initially require treatment, but he was admitted to hospital overnight.

Anyone with information related to the incident, or has dashcam footage of the area, is urged to contact Essex Police.

Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Barns is up for sale off the A140 near Mendlesham

Housing | Gallery

Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket

A14

Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson is left waiting for a cross to arrive as a defender intercepts the ball against North

Football | Exclusive

Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook will meet with his Ipswich Town players today to discuss their futures

Football

Chambers and Skuse set to be headline exits on day of departures

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon