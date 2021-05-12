Cyclist taken to hospital after crash with van

Published: 3:06 PM May 12, 2021

The cyclist was involved in a collision in West Road in Clacton (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

A cyclist was left requiring hospital treatment after being involved in a crash with a van in Clacton.

The incident happened in West Road, near Clacton Aero Club, at around 8pm on Tuesday, Essex Police said.

A black Renault Trafic van travelling in West Road towards Jaywick collided with a man on his bike, who was travelling in the same direction.

The cyclist did not initially require treatment, but he was admitted to hospital overnight.

Anyone with information related to the incident, or has dashcam footage of the area, is urged to contact Essex Police.