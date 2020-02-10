Clacton murder probe: 41-year-old had 'traumatic chest injuries'
PUBLISHED: 16:02 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 10 February 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A man who died after a collision in Little Clacton suffered 'traumatic chest injuries', according to police.
The collision took place shortly before 11pm on Friday, February 7, in The Street.
A 41-year-old man from Little Clacton, Dean Clark, died at the scene.
A post-mortem examination was held on February 9. It was discovered Mr Clark had sustained traumatic chest injuries consistent with a collision with a vehicle.
Another 41 year-old man was arrested shortly after the collision took place.
Craig Garton, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton, was charged with murder and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court today, February 10.