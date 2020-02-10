E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Clacton murder probe: 41-year-old had 'traumatic chest injuries'

PUBLISHED: 16:02 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 10 February 2020

Dean Clark died in The Street on Friday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dean Clark died in The Street on Friday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man who died after a collision in Little Clacton suffered 'traumatic chest injuries', according to police.

The collision took place shortly before 11pm on Friday, February 7, in The Street.

A 41-year-old man from Little Clacton, Dean Clark, died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was held on February 9. It was discovered Mr Clark had sustained traumatic chest injuries consistent with a collision with a vehicle.

Another 41 year-old man was arrested shortly after the collision took place.

Craig Garton, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton, was charged with murder and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court today, February 10.

