Brave BMX rider's clothing slashed while fighting off would-be robbers

PUBLISHED: 08:43 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 28 January 2020

The incident happened at a BMX track in Clacton Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

The incident happened at a BMX track in Clacton Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

CHARLOTTE BOND

A BMX rider noticed her clothing had been slashed during a tussle with three young men who attempted to rob her.

The 19-year-old was using the BMX track off St John's Road, Clacton, when she was approached by the trio at about 8.20am on Sunday, January 26.

The men pulled her off her bike and attempted to steal it, but the woman fought back and rode off.

When the woman got to a place of safety, she noticed her clothing had been slashed.

The suspects have been described as being white, aged between 16 and 20, and were wearing black Adidas tracksuits and baseball caps.

One of the suspects had black hair, which was up in a small ponytail at the bottom of the cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/13802/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

