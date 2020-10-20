E-edition Read the EADT online edition
3,000 extra GP surgery places could be created in £1.5m move

20 October, 2020 - 05:31
Kennedy House, in Kennedy Way, Clacton-on-Sea, will now be revamped as part of a £1.5million investment Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Up to 3,000 extra GP surgery places could be made available for patients in Clacton when two practices move into a refurbished medical centre in a £1.5million investment.

Frinton Road Medical Practice, in Holland-on-Sea, has previously been dubbed “no longer fit for purpose” and “in need of full refurbishment” by members of its own patient participation group.

Along with Epping Close Surgery in Clacton, it will move into Kennedy House, in Kennedy Way - with £1.5million being spent on a revamp which will see the creation of eight consulting rooms, seven treatment rooms, a phlebotomy room and a digital facility.

NHS Property Services, which is managing the project alongside several others across the country, said: “The surgeries currently have a total of almost 9,000 patients, but the new facility could support 12,000 patients.”

Simon Taylor, head of portfolio optimisation at NHS Property Services, said: “At a time when the NHS is facing challenges never seen before, these projects will be integral in helping to support the health service moving forwards.

“By using the estate more efficiently, over the coming years we can provide better quality spaces for the provision of healthcare, which will improve patients’ experience, as well as create better environments for healthcare professionals to deliver care.”

When the project was first announced earlier this year, Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of the NHS North East Essex CCG, said: “This is fantastic news for people in east Clacton and brings to an end years of uncertainty around the future of GP services in the area.

“I am especially excited by this redevelopment as it brings a range of exciting opportunities in providing services in the future.”

Clacton MP Giles Watling added at the time: “This is truly welcome news and will further improve services for residents.

“I have worked closely with the CCG and know that Dr Garratt and his staff are committed to delivering the best services possible.”

