Car parks in Clacton, Frinton reopen for first time since lockdown

PUBLISHED: 18:36 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:36 14 May 2020

The public will now be able to drive to Tendring Council car parks to visit Clacton seafront Picture: NIGEL BROWN

The public will now be able to drive to Tendring Council car parks to visit Clacton seafront Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Archant

Car parks across north Essex, including at beaches in Clacton and Frinton are open for visitors in lockdown.

Tendring District Council closed all its car parks to discourage people from travelling to parks or the district’s tempting seafronts for exercise, but changes to Covid-19 regulations mean they were reopened on May 13.

Council leader Neil Stock said: “We need to keep in step with the national phased recovery plan, and our journey to return to business will not happen overnight.

“Where we can re-open things we will – but only when we are satisfied it is safe for both our staff and the public to do so.”

Public toilets are remaining closed, and those visiting the district cannot use second homes or stay in caravans.

While many council staff are continuing to work from home, engineering, gardening and other outdoor services are continuing with staff following ‘Covid-secure’ regulations, which workplaces have had to follow from May 13.

Mr Stock added: “It’s absolutely vital that people stick to the guidance and follow the basics: social distancing of at least two metres from those outside of their own household, regular handwashing – for example after touching communal surfaces such as ticket machines – and using their common sense.

“Our car parks, and hopefully soon some of our public toilets, are open to support those exercising or enjoying public spaces.

“They are not there to encourage everyone back to shops or to hang out in groups.”

Topic Tags:

