E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Widow of GP who died after contracting coronavirus urges public to remain vigilant over devastating virus

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 June 2020

Dr Mirza was well respected by the community in Clacton Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Dr Mirza was well respected by the community in Clacton Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

The widow of an Essex GP who died after contracting coronavirus is urging others to listen to the guidance being given to prevent the spread of the disease.

Dr Mirza and his wife Estelle when they got engaged in 1970 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYDr Mirza and his wife Estelle when they got engaged in 1970 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza was 84 when he died in hospital after contracting the coronavirus last month.

Dr Mirza worked at the Old Road Medical Practice at Clacton and was well known in the town.

Now, his wife Estelle is paying tribute to her late husband and warning others of the devastating impact of the virus.

“When I met him I was a student nurse, I was 21 and at the Notley Hospital,” said Mrs Mirza.

“I had never seen him before.

“He told me he was from Pakistan. I didn’t know where that was. I just found him amazingly attractive.”

Four years later the pair married despite concerns from his family.

“He embraced British culture in a big way,” said Mrs Mirza.

“He loved parties and dancing and he was into horses.”

Dr Mirza spent a number of years working in hospitals before moving into general practice for more than four decades.

It was as a GP that Dr Mirza made his name in the community, treating generations of families in Clacton.

Dr Mirza continued to work as a GP until 10 days before his death.

Despite both taking precautions, Dr Mirza and his wife became ill with the virus.

He died after spending a week in hospital.

Mrs Mirza has been surprised by just how many lives her husband touched.

People gathered on the streets of Clacton as Dr Mirza’s hearse passed through the town and poems have even been written about the late doctor’s impact on people’s lives.

“For me he was irreplaceable,” said Mrs Mirza.

“I want to thank all of the people of Clacton and the surgery for the love and support they have given me.”

Mrs Mirza continues to stay at home but is concerned by some of the reports she hears of what is happening in places like Clacton.

“It’s so virulent,” said Mrs Mirza.

“People are telling me there are lots of people on the beach. They can’t realise how dreadful this virus can be and how shocking it is to lose someone so quickly.

“They have got to listen to guidance that is given.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Investigation underway into cause of fire which destroyed five beach huts

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Investigation underway into cause of fire which destroyed five beach huts

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Poulter’s anger as MPs vote against allowing remote voting to stay

Dr Dan Poulter stood in a long queue of MPs to vote on the proposal to end remote voting. Picture: DR DAN POULTER

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Big rise in water usage since coronavirus lockdown

Anglian Water wants to see brown grass at the moment. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Sombre warning as Suffolk and north Essex celebrate first day with no Covid-19 deaths since March

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, is concerned people are celebrating too soon as Suffolk and north Essex records first day since March with no coronavirus-related deaths. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Schools given guidance packs to support pupils’ mental health after lockdown

The Psychology in Schools team have produced support packs to help schools address fears and anxieties of pupils who returned to school this week. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24