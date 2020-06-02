Widow of GP who died after contracting coronavirus urges public to remain vigilant over devastating virus

Dr Mirza was well respected by the community in Clacton Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

The widow of an Essex GP who died after contracting coronavirus is urging others to listen to the guidance being given to prevent the spread of the disease.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Mirza and his wife Estelle when they got engaged in 1970 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Dr Mirza and his wife Estelle when they got engaged in 1970 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza was 84 when he died in hospital after contracting the coronavirus last month.

Dr Mirza worked at the Old Road Medical Practice at Clacton and was well known in the town.

Now, his wife Estelle is paying tribute to her late husband and warning others of the devastating impact of the virus.

“When I met him I was a student nurse, I was 21 and at the Notley Hospital,” said Mrs Mirza.

“I had never seen him before.

“He told me he was from Pakistan. I didn’t know where that was. I just found him amazingly attractive.”

Four years later the pair married despite concerns from his family.

“He embraced British culture in a big way,” said Mrs Mirza.

“He loved parties and dancing and he was into horses.”

Dr Mirza spent a number of years working in hospitals before moving into general practice for more than four decades.

It was as a GP that Dr Mirza made his name in the community, treating generations of families in Clacton.

Dr Mirza continued to work as a GP until 10 days before his death.

Despite both taking precautions, Dr Mirza and his wife became ill with the virus.

He died after spending a week in hospital.

Mrs Mirza has been surprised by just how many lives her husband touched.

People gathered on the streets of Clacton as Dr Mirza’s hearse passed through the town and poems have even been written about the late doctor’s impact on people’s lives.

“For me he was irreplaceable,” said Mrs Mirza.

“I want to thank all of the people of Clacton and the surgery for the love and support they have given me.”

Mrs Mirza continues to stay at home but is concerned by some of the reports she hears of what is happening in places like Clacton.

“It’s so virulent,” said Mrs Mirza.

“People are telling me there are lots of people on the beach. They can’t realise how dreadful this virus can be and how shocking it is to lose someone so quickly.

“They have got to listen to guidance that is given.”