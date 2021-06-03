News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Caravan blaze which killed woman at holiday park was started accidentally

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:19 AM June 3, 2021   
Highfield Grange holiday park in Clacton-on-Sea.

Highfield Grange in Clacton, where a woman in her 50s died in a caravan fire

The caravan blaze at a Clacton holiday park which killed a woman in her 50s was started accidentally, Essex firefighters have confirmed.

Three crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service and officers from Essex Police were dispatched to Highfield Grange Holiday Park in the resort on the morning of Bank Holiday Monday.

Firefighters arrived to discover a static caravan measuring 3m x 7m was ablaze and remained on the scene for several hours.

It was later confirmed that the woman inside the caravan died at the scene, while a woman in her 20s had been taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

The fire service said on Monday: "Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by today’s tragic events."

The name of the woman who died in the incident has not been released by the police or fire service.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but investigation officers have determined it was started accidentally.



