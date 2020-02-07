Clacton gets much-needed £1.5million investment in doctors' surgeries

Kennedy House, in Kennedy Way, Clacton-on-Sea, will now be renamed to allow two other nearby GP practices to move into the space as part of a £1.5million investment Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Patients are cheering a vital £1.5million investment in a medical centre in Clacton.

Dr Ed Garratt, Chief Executive of the NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group Picture: PAGEPIX Dr Ed Garratt, Chief Executive of the NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group Picture: PAGEPIX

Kennedy House, in Kennedy Way in Clacton-on-Sea, will soon become a hub for three existing GP surgeries from across the area - Epping Close Surgery in Clacton, Frinton Road Medical Practice in Holland-on-Sea and Ranworth Surgery in Clacton.

The move and £1.5m refurbishment will allow the North East Essex NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to install modern facilities at Kennedy house, including digital points that allow patients to sign in to the surgery and a purpose-built area for doctors and nurses to train patients to effectively manage some health-related conditions.

Rita Garnett, chairman of the Frinton Road Patient Participation Group, said: "This is great news for our local patients and I am delighted the new leadership teams at the CCG and Ranworth have been working so hard to get the scheme to this stage.

"The surgery at Frinton Road is no longer fit for purpose as the building is a converted house and in need of full refurbishment to ensure it complies with infection control requirements.

Clacton MP Giles Watling Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS Clacton MP Giles Watling Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

"The building is not big enough. There are not enough consultation rooms and those that we do have are inadequate.

"We have been calling for some time for improved facilities and we believe this redevelopment will go a long way to address this issue."

Work is expected to start on the redevelopment in the early spring and is due for completion by the end of autumn this year.

The announcement follows work by the CCG to engage with the community through the Big Care Debate and an urgent care review, where many patients said some premises were not fit for purpose.

The NHS North East Essex CCG recently appointed to deliver GP services on a 12-month caretaker basis at four practice sites in the area. Once the work has finished, Ranworth will provide services at Kennedy House.

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of the NHS North East Essex CCG, said: "This is fantastic news for people in east Clacton and brings to an end years of uncertainty around the future of GP services in the area.

"I am especially excited by this redevelopment as it brings a range of exciting opportunities in providing services in the future."

Clacton MP Giles Watling added: "This is truly welcome news and will further improve services for local residents.

"I have worked closely with the CCG and know that Dr Garratt and his staff are committed to delivering the best services possible."