E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Clacton gets much-needed £1.5million investment in doctors' surgeries

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 February 2020

Kennedy House, in Kennedy Way, Clacton-on-Sea, will now be renamed to allow two other nearby GP practices to move into the space as part of a £1.5million investment Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Kennedy House, in Kennedy Way, Clacton-on-Sea, will now be renamed to allow two other nearby GP practices to move into the space as part of a £1.5million investment Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Patients are cheering a vital £1.5million investment in a medical centre in Clacton.

Dr Ed Garratt, Chief Executive of the NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group Picture: PAGEPIXDr Ed Garratt, Chief Executive of the NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group Picture: PAGEPIX

Kennedy House, in Kennedy Way in Clacton-on-Sea, will soon become a hub for three existing GP surgeries from across the area - Epping Close Surgery in Clacton, Frinton Road Medical Practice in Holland-on-Sea and Ranworth Surgery in Clacton.

The move and £1.5m refurbishment will allow the North East Essex NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to install modern facilities at Kennedy house, including digital points that allow patients to sign in to the surgery and a purpose-built area for doctors and nurses to train patients to effectively manage some health-related conditions.

Rita Garnett, chairman of the Frinton Road Patient Participation Group, said: "This is great news for our local patients and I am delighted the new leadership teams at the CCG and Ranworth have been working so hard to get the scheme to this stage.

"The surgery at Frinton Road is no longer fit for purpose as the building is a converted house and in need of full refurbishment to ensure it complies with infection control requirements.

Clacton MP Giles Watling Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONSClacton MP Giles Watling Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

"The building is not big enough. There are not enough consultation rooms and those that we do have are inadequate.

You may also want to watch:

"We have been calling for some time for improved facilities and we believe this redevelopment will go a long way to address this issue."

Work is expected to start on the redevelopment in the early spring and is due for completion by the end of autumn this year.

The announcement follows work by the CCG to engage with the community through the Big Care Debate and an urgent care review, where many patients said some premises were not fit for purpose.

The NHS North East Essex CCG recently appointed to deliver GP services on a 12-month caretaker basis at four practice sites in the area. Once the work has finished, Ranworth will provide services at Kennedy House.

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of the NHS North East Essex CCG, said: "This is fantastic news for people in east Clacton and brings to an end years of uncertainty around the future of GP services in the area.

"I am especially excited by this redevelopment as it brings a range of exciting opportunities in providing services in the future."

Clacton MP Giles Watling added: "This is truly welcome news and will further improve services for local residents.

"I have worked closely with the CCG and know that Dr Garratt and his staff are committed to delivering the best services possible."

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rubber-necking airman ‘thankful to be alive’ after causing A14 crash

Joshua Godin was busy looking at police dealing with an incident in the opposite carriageway Picture: JAMES BASS

Mechanic keeps licence despite clocking 68mph on 30mph stretch of road

Scott Stewart's Ford Focus was recorded travelling at 68mph along a 30mph stretch of road Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge set to close for 15 HOURS on Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is planned to close this weekend as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Police seal off town centre park

Police have taped off parts of Gippeswyk Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Storm Ciara cancels events across Suffolk

Windy conditions are forcing many events and attractions to close Picture: SIMON PARKER
Drive 24