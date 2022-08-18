Landlord fined £23k over 'dangerous' electrics and broken toilets at homes

A landlord has been fined £23,000 after failing to properly maintain two houses in multiple occupation (HMO).

Lystra Dorval, of Oaks Lane, Ilford, was issued with ten penalty notices in relation to poor management of the HMOs in Hayes Road, Clacton.

The Private Sector Housing team at Tendring District Council (TDC) began work with Dorval in April 2019, setting out the steps required to make the "sub-standard properties" an acceptable quality, with follow-up meetings held in May and August of that year.

According to Tendring District Council, tenants had reported they were threatened with eviction after highlighting problems, while several complaints were made by neighbours and others about anti-social behaviour and the property’s condition.

The bins at the Clacton property - Credit: Tendring District Council

In August 2019, TDC issued an emergency prohibition order to shut down the buildings, with the council working to re-house residents after work had not been completed.

Formal enforcement began with a final notice of work which needed carrying out.

This was to address issues such as a faulty fire alarm, blocked fire escapes, insecure entrance doors, broken staircases, toilets not working, water leaks and dangerous electrics.

Further damage to the properties was discovered by TDC during the clear-up work and the theft of piping, including gas pipes, was reported.

The staircase at the Clacton property - Credit: Tendring District Council

The penalty notices were issued due to non-compliance and breaches of regulations covering the management of the properties prior to and on August 6, 2019, following earlier informal requests.

TDC also removed Dorval’s HMO licences, deeming her no longer a "fit and proper person" to run the properties.

Dorval appealed against the penalty notices, but a first tier housing tribunal reached a similar decision to TDC following a hearing held in October 2020.

Tendring District Council had initially set fines of £90,000, but the fines were eventually reduced to £23,000 following an appeal.

The staircase was damaged - Credit: Tendring District Council

Dorval stated during tribunal hearings that some work had been done to the properties, and that some of the damage was caused by the tenants – saying she was a victim to the occupiers.

This view was recognised by the tribunal panel in its ruling.

Dorval had no previous convictions.

Paul Honeywood, Tendring District Council cabinet member for housing, said the level of fine showed landlords they must maintain their properties.

He said: “We are not afraid to take action against rogue landlords who think it is acceptable for our residents to live in sub-standard housing – whether that’s issuing our own fines, or following various appeals through the tribunals.

“The vast majority of landlords in Tendring properly maintain their properties and want the same thing as us; decent quality homes for tenants, and in turn a rental income for them.

"We will always work with and support landlords who share this view.

“Unfortunately this case highlights the issues which can happen, rarely to this level, and we will not hesitate to take strong action to clamp down on landlords who flout the rules.”

Judge Ruth Wayte concluded the penalties “will in large measure remove any financial benefit to the applicant as manager over the period of the council’s involvement with the properties”.

Dorval has 28 days to appeal the outcome to the Upper Tier Tribunal.