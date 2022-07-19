Swimmer missing at sea as major incident declared in coastal town

Updated

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a major incident in Clacton - Credit: Archant

A search is on-going for a missing swimmer after five people have been rescued from the sea near Clacton Pier.

A major incident has been declared by Essex Police as a number of emergency services have been spotted in the area.

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard is currently responding to an incident at Clacton Pier following a report of multiple people in the water.

"Clacton Beach Patrol, the RNLI lifeboat from Clacton and coastguard rescue teams from Clacton, Walton and Holbrook have been sent to help, as well as the coastguard rescue helicopter from Lydd.

"Essex Police and Essex Ambulance service are also attending along with Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

"Five people have been rescued, with the search still ongoing for a sixth man."

The RNLI confirmed a lifeboat crew was called out to an incident at about 11.30am on Tuesday.

RNLI Clacton-on-Sea Lifeboat station launched Tuesday, 19 Jul 2022 11:09:49https://t.co/FSQci2EvDO — Lifeboat Launches (@LifeboatLaunch) July 19, 2022

The coastguard helicopter is also circling the area.

Nigel Brown, communications manager at Clacton Pier, said that members of staff threw life support rings to three people who had been swept under the pier.

He said: “Pier staff helped keep four afloat with the rings which they had on a rope, and they were obviously holding onto the rope at the other end with people on the ring at the bottom.

“My understanding is one person was missing.

“The group that were in the water were very worried about one person they couldn’t see and were saying ‘there’s one missing’.

“As far as I know that person’s still missing, they’ve had the helicopter up.

“There could have been a group of up to eight in the water originally.

“Can I make it clear nobody jumped off the pier.

“These people were on a beach to the east of the pier, went in swimming and the tide and the currents dragged them towards, under the pier.

“Pier staff threw lifebelt rings over the side of the pier to help some of the casualties and they had about four of them on those.

“Eight of them were in the water but my understanding is four or five got into difficulty.”

In a post on Facebook, Essex Police said: "We are on the scene assisting emergency services colleagues with a serious and ongoing incident close to Clacton Pier.

"There is a significant emergency services presence in the area while the incident is being dealt with.

"We will provide an update as soon as we practically can."