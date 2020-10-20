E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Leisure centre closed after worker tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:41 20 October 2020

Clacton Leisure Centre has been closed after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus, Tendring District Council has confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Clacton Leisure Centre has been closed for a deep clean after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Tendring District Council, which manages the centre in Vista Road, has alerted Public Health England after the worker returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Other members of staff at the leisure centre are currently isolating.

However, any visitors who are not showing any symptoms of the virus or have not been contacted by the government’s track and trace service will not be required to isolate.

The reopening date of the centre has not yet been confirmed.

The news comes less than two weeks after the Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles leisure centre, also owned by the council, was forced to close after a worker contracted the virus.

A spokesman for the council said: “The affected staff member is being supported by Tendring District Council during this time and is to be praised for taking swift action to self-isolate and get a test.

“While it is impossible to be certain, there is no indication they contracted Covid-19 while at work, and no suggestion of a link with cases at Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles leisure centre earlier this month.

“Other staff who may have been in close contact are also self-isolating.”

