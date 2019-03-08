Cyclist dies after crash with lorry

A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A133 in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man has died after being involved in a crash with a lorry on the A133 in Clacton.

The crash happened in London Road (A133) near White Hall Academy and the Esso petrol station around 8.45am today, Tuesday.

Sadly the man died at the scene.

The road remains closed while emergency services are on scene.

Those who saw the crash or have any information that could assist police in their inquiry should call Essex Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590.