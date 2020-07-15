Clacton man among 10 arrested after police’s modern slavery investigation

A 33-year-old man from Clacton has been arrested after the investigation by Essex Police (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Clacton man has been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences and growing cannabis after police raided two properties in the seaside town on Wednesday morning.

Following an investigation by Essex Police’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit, which focuses on crime groups exploiting vulnerable people by forcing them to guard cannabis grows, officers executed a warrant at an address in St John’s Road.

Police also searched a property in Melbourne Road, where more than 100 cannabis plants, worth thousands of pounds, were recovered.

Warrants were also executed at three other addresses in London on Wednesday as part of the investigation.

The 33-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of committing a modern slavery offence, arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploit, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, cultivation of cannabis and extracting electricity following the raids.

An Essex Police spokesman confirmed nine other people from London, including a 16-year-old boy, were also arrested on Wednesday as a result of the investigation.