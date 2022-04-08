Police concerned for welfare of missing man, 72, last seen in Suffolk

Clacton man David Cranmer could be in Suffolk, police say - Credit: Essex Police

Police are appealing to find a missing 72-year-old man who was last seen in Suffolk.

David Cranmer, from Clacton, was last seen in Long Melford, near Sudbury, on Thursday, Essex Police said.

He is believed to be driving a silver BMW 318i with the registration KW03 UYC.

David was last seen wearing a black Regatta jacket, navy Slazenger jogging bottoms, a grey t-shirt by the same brand and he may have been wearing grey slippers..

He usually wears two gold chains around his neck and a gold sovereign ring on his left hand.

Anyone with information on David's whereabouts is urged to call Essex Police on 101, quoting incident number 1264 on April 7.