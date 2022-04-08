News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police concerned for welfare of missing man, 72, last seen in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:24 AM April 8, 2022
Clacton man David Cranmer could be in Suffolk, police say

Clacton man David Cranmer could be in Suffolk, police say - Credit: Essex Police

Police are appealing to find a missing 72-year-old man who was last seen in Suffolk.

David Cranmer, from Clacton, was last seen in Long Melford, near Sudbury, on Thursday, Essex Police said.

He is believed to be driving a silver BMW 318i with the registration KW03 UYC.

David was last seen wearing a black Regatta jacket, navy Slazenger jogging bottoms, a grey t-shirt by the same brand and he may have been wearing grey slippers..

He usually wears two gold chains around his neck and a gold sovereign ring on his left hand.

Anyone with information on David's whereabouts is urged to call Essex Police on 101, quoting incident number 1264 on April 7.

Suffolk Live News
Essex Live News
Essex Police
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

John Travolta, who has been spotted in Norfolk, is recording a film based on a Suffolk airbase 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Hollywood superstar John Travolta shooting film about Suffolk airbase

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 08-12-2021 of Manchester United's Charlie Savage warms up for the UEFA Champions Le

Football | Exclusive

Man United teens Savage and Fish train with Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing stars have stayed at Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk this past weekend

Suffolk Live News

YouTube and Strictly stars enjoy stay at east Suffolk resort

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City have signed Liam Gibbs from Ipswich Town

Football | Interview

'Ex team-mates call me a snake!' - Gibbs on Ipswich to Norwich switch

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon