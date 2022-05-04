Man rescued after slipping on coastal rocks as tide was coming in
- Credit: Archant
Emergency services are warning people of the dangers of climbing coastal rocks after a man was rescued when he slipped in Clacton.
Firefighters and crews from the coastguard were called to the pier just before 10.40pm on Tuesday following reports a man had slipped on the rocks and had got stuck in the breakwater.
The tide was coming in and firefighters used straps to pull him out.
He was not seriously hurt.
Clacton crew manager Andrew Deex said: “He had been there quite a while. He had been sitting on the rocks, dropped his mobile phone in between the gaps and had got stuck when he tried to retrieve it.
"Luckily he had someone with him who called for help, otherwise it could have been a very different story.
"It was dark and the tide was coming in.”
He added: “We would urge people not to climb on rocks by the sea, especially at night.”
More information on water safety can be found on