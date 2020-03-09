Man who punched partner is jailed

Billy Mitchell, of Clacton-on-Sea, who has been jailed for 25 months for assaulting his partner. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Essex Police

A man who climbed over a car like the superhero "Spider-Man" before punching his partner so hard she was left with knuckle marks on the side of her face has been jailed for 25 months.

Chelsea Harmsworth had 11 stitches in a cut inside her mouth as a result of the attack by 34-year-old Billy Mitchell in Clacton in January, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Sentencing Mitchell, Judge Rupert Overbury said: "You have a substantial history of using violence towards woman with whom you have relationships.

"These episodes of violence seem to be getting worse as time goes on and this offence seems to be an escalation in your offending.

"Although there was only one punch, you are an extremely well built man and the amount of force you can exert with one punch towards a woman smaller in stature than yourself will have a substantial effect."

Mitchell of Plane View Close, Clacton-on-Sea admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and breach of a suspended sentence order. In addition to being jailed he was banned from contacting Miss Harmsworth or going to North Road, Brightlingsea, for five years.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said Mitchell and Miss Harmsworth had been in a relationship for about ten months and on January 3 this year they had been driving to Clacton to visit Mitchell's sister.

Miss Harmsworth had been behind the wheel, Mitchell was in the front passenger seat and there were two children in the rear of the vehicle.

During the journey Mitchell became angry after Miss Harmsworth received a telephone call from Mitchell's former partner telling her that Mitchell had been sleeping with her.

Mitchell tried to grab the phone but Miss Harmsworth managed to put it in the driver's door pocket and tried to calm Mitchell down.

When they arrived in Clacton Miss Harmsworth got out of the car and Mitchell had thrown a coffee cup at her head.

He had then climbed like "Spider-Man" over the car and put Miss Harmsworth in a headlock before punching her to the jaw so hard that she had knuckle marks on her face.

She was covered in blood and later had 11 stitches in a cut inside her mouth.

The court heard Mitchell persuaded Miss Harmsworth to lie about the injury and to say she had fallen over.

Mr Jackson said Mitchell had a number of previous convictions for domestic violence.

Barry Gilbert, for Mitchell, said his client was remorseful and had not planned the assault.

"He lost his temper," said Mr Gilbert.