Drug dealing mother and son sentenced after cannabis seizure

Published: 6:46 PM December 6, 2020 Updated: 11:11 AM December 9, 2020

Kimberley Miller and Mitchell Griggs were arrested after the police raid at their home in Totlands Drive, Clacton Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW - Credit: Archant

A mother and son have both been given suspended jail sentences after cannabis worth around £6,000 was seized from their home.

Tendring Community Policing Team carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the home of Kimberley Miller and Mitchell Griggs in Totlands Drive, Clacton.

They found a large amount of herbal cannabis, and £8,850 in cash.

Miller, 56, was at home and arrested during the police raid on October 12 last year.

Griggs, 29, handed himself in the following day and a further search was carried out of the house, where officers seized designer clothing worth about £10,000.

The items will be subject of a Proceeds of Crime hearing in April 2021.

The pair appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court, where Miller and Griggs admitted being concerned in supplying a class B drug. Griggs also admitted possessing criminal property.

At their sentencing on December1, Miller was given a nine-month jail term suspended for 18 months and ordered to complete rehabilitation activity. She was placed under curfew for two months from 8pm to 7am.

Griggs was sentenced to 14 months in prison suspended for two years and ordered to complete rehabilitation activity. He must complete 280 hours of unpaid work and was placed under curfew for three months from 9pm to 6am. He was also ordered to pay £200 court costs.

PC Alan Williams said: “We carried out the warrant after receiving information about the pair’s criminal activity, and have seized a significant amount of cannabis, which would have been destined for the streets.

“Drugs cause a lot of harm to our communities because they are linked to the exploitation of young and vulnerable people, as well as violence and dependency.”