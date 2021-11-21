Essex mum fundraising for assistance dog for autistic son

Beau Bell, six, who was diagnosed with autism in January - Credit: Supplied by family

An Essex mum on a fundraising quest for an autism assistance dog to support her six-year-old son has thanked a soft-play centre for their help with the campaign.

Mum Sable Shaw, 27, from Clacton, needs to raise £8,500 for her son Beau Bell, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in January this year.

He experiences sensory overload, finds social situations hard and is easily overwhelmed.

Ms Shaw and her supporters have already raised more than £4,600 for an autism assistance dog for Beau from organisation Supporting Paws.

But they are hoping to find the remaining £3,900 needed to cover the dog and all of its essential and specialist training to support Beau.

Soft play centre PlayPalz in Clacton hold ‘Mellow Mondays’ every Monday afternoon, which are sessions aimed at children who find the usual noise and rough and tumble of soft play overwhelming.

Music is lowered or turned off, there are no flashing lights and the centre is closed to the general public.

On Monday, December 6 from 3.30pm to 6pm, half the entrance fee from all the adults will be donated to Beau’s support dog fund, as well as money raised from the sale of cakes and brownies.

Ms Shaw, who also has a three-year-old daughter named Talia, said: "I’m really grateful to PlayPalz for helping us with this event – every pound gets us closer to the dog which I know will make a real difference to Beau.’

"I’d especially like to encourage other parents of children with additional needs to come along – it’s always so nice to meet other people who are in a similar situation to us."

The family is supported by children’s charity Tree of Hope which helps families fundraise for children like Beau with healthcare needs.

Ms Shaw added: "We visited a Supporting Paws dog and it was amazing to see Beau with him – Beau was so calm and happy, it was wonderful to see him so content.

"Beau gets anxious very easily, whether he’s at home, going to school or we’re going out. I think a dog would really help him to feel calmer and increase his confidence, along with helping when he becomes overwhelmed.

"The dog will be trained to give deep pressure which is something Beau seeks due to his sensory needs. At home he doesn’t like going to the toilet or upstairs on his own – a dog would be brilliant company and support for him."

Gill Gibb, Tree of Hope chief executive, said: "We are delighted to be supporting Beau and his family in their fundraising and wish them all the best in their continued fundraising."

To donate to Beau’s fund, click here.