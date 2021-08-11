Heartfelt tributes to former nurse who had 'passion for helping people'

Published: 12:09 PM August 11, 2021

Former nurse Gill Elkins, from Clacton, died last month - Credit: Supplied by family

A former nurse who had a "passion" for helping others and the people in her north Essex hometown has died, aged 67.

Gill Elkins was born at Clacton Maternity Home in October 1953 and began training as a nurse at the town's hospital after completing her studies at Pathfields High School.

She met her husband, Clive, after he visited the area on one of his regular fishing trips.

The couple soon moved to Luton and had three children, with Mrs Elkins later returning to working in healthcare - rising to the position of district nurse before the family moved back to Clacton in 1987.

She was later a care assistant before going to work on the railways, rising through several positions before retiring in the late 1990s.

As Mrs Elkins was passionate about where she lived, she was a long-standing secretary of both the Jaywick Sands Forum and Jaywick and Tudor Residents’ Association, as well as being on the board of Tendring Community Transport.

After being nominated for her work with the Clacton Crime Prevention Panel, Mrs Elkins was made an MBE by the Queen for services to the community in the 2009 New Year Honours.

Mrs Elkins lived with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for many years and passed away from the condition on July 18.

She is survived by her husband, children Jody, Hayley and Martin, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Mrs Elkins' funeral is scheduled to take place on August 18 at Weeley Crematorium near Clacton.

In a statement, Mrs Elkins' family described her as "determined and stubborn" and said she was difficult to go out with as she would constantly be stopped by people who knew her.

The statement added: "The whole family is so proud of her, especially when she got her MBE - Gill did what she did because she has a passion for Jaywick Sands and helping people.

"Gill had a heart of gold - the kettle was always on and if anyone had a problem they went to Gill and she would always help you.

"She didn’t judge you, or care who you were or where you were from, you were a person to her."