Man threatened with knife during daylight street robbery

The robbery took place outside the post office in Old Road

A man was threatened at knifepoint and forced to hand over cash during a street robbery in broad daylight.

The robbery took place outside the Post Office on Old Road in Clacton.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was approached by a man he did not know at sometime between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, April 2.

After a brief exchange, the victim was threatened with a knife.

The victim gave over a two-figure sum of cash he on him and fled the scene.

Essex Police have released a description of the man with the knife.

He is described as white and being aged in his 40s. He was of average build, and had a bald head and large ears.

Anyone with information about te incident, or who may recognise the description of the man with the knife, is asked to call Clacton CID on 101, quoting the reference number 42/50346/20.

Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting information through their website.