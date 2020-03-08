Clacton named among the country's most popular places to retire

Clacton-on-Sea has been found to have one of the largest retirement communities in the UK, figures have revealed.

In research carried out by easyMoney, the majority of the top 20 most popular towns for retirees were found to be seaside resorts - with Clacton's golden sands making it rank high on the list.

It is said the desired transition from larger cities to quieter coastal resorts continues to draw people to the Essex seaside town.

Also on the list were towns in north Norfolk, while Christchurch in Dorset is said to have the highest proportion of pensioners in the country - with two fifths of the town's 73,000 adult population being retired.

Andrew de Candole, chief executive of easyMoney, said: "Retirement hubs on the coast give people a laid-back lifestyle and an established community of retirees on their doorstep.

"As the population of the UK ages, these areas are likely to continue to grow.

"There are reasons the seaside retirement dream has endured across so many generations.

"Getting away from towns and cities to a clean, quiet coastal resort is something that retains broad appeal for many older people."