New Ferris wheel set to become a 'huge tourist attraction' in Clacton

Published: 11:30 AM February 10, 2021

Clacton is set for a "huge" new tourist attraction after plans for a new Ferris wheel were granted planning permission.

The 30m high wheel will be erected within the grounds of the Clacton Pavilion Fun Park to mark the town's 150th anniversary, after it was founded as an urban district in 1971.

It is hoped the attraction will be in place before the end of February, with the pavilion's owner hoping the wheel would be ready for when the government lift coronavirus restrictions.

A promo picture for the new Clacton Pavilion Fun Park wheel - Credit: Clacton Pavilion Fun Park

Boasting 24 gondolas, the wheel will be able to hold 144 guests at a time – and local businesses will have the chance to sponsor a gondola, with half of moneys raised going to local charity.

In all, the landmark will create 10 new jobs in the town.

Billy Peak, owner of Clacton Pavilion, said he can't wait to see the wheel in operation once restrictions are lifted

Mr Peak said: “We’re delighted Tendring District Council were as excited as we were about Clacton’s 150th Anniversary Wheel when we put the idea to them last year.

"It will be a huge tourist attraction for many years to come and marks a fantastic historical landmark for the town. The idea came to us after seeing a similar project in San Francisco to celebrate 150 years of the Golden Gate Bridge and if it is good enough for them then it is good enough for us."

Clacton Pavilion will be sending out free first ride offers to their Facebook and Instagram followers in the next few weeks.

Neil Stock OBE, leader of Tendring District Council, added: “As part of our Back to Business agenda we want to support all of our local firms to be the best they can be, so, wherever we can, we will support innovative and exciting projects which aim to boost our economy.

“The leisure and tourism sector is no exception to this, and I am delighted to see Clacton Pavilion investing in this wheel as a way of attracting people to our Essex Sunshine Coast.”

Aside from the wheel, the pavilion also boasts a waterpark, fairground rides and a high rope adventure park.