First attraction to reopen at Clacton Pier as lockdown lifted

PUBLISHED: 12:31 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 09 June 2020

The casino at Clacton Pier is reopening to customers. Picture: CLACTON PIER

The casino at Clacton Pier is reopening to customers. Picture: CLACTON PIER

CLACTON PIER

Clacton Pier’s casino will be the first indoor attraction to reopen next week as lockdown restrictions begin to ease.

The new log flume coming to Clacton Pier is hoping to open to its first customers once lockdown is lifted Picture: CLACTON PIERThe new log flume coming to Clacton Pier is hoping to open to its first customers once lockdown is lifted Picture: CLACTON PIER

Customers will be allowed into the Pier Casino to play the adult gaming machines in line with government advice from 10am to 10pm.

The over 18 attraction is among the list of non-essential retail outlets allowed to reopen on Monday, June 15.

Several new safety measures will be put in place to combat Covid-19, such as cleaning processes, partition screens, and an increased distance between each of the machines.

Meanwhile, sanitiser and other personal protection equipment will be provided for both customers and staff.

You may also want to watch:

Pier director Elliot Ball said that the move is a further step towards the reopening of the pier – which dates back to 1871 and remains the town’s most iconic seaside attraction.

“We now have Candy Corner, fish and chips at the pier and Tubby Isaacs takeaway operating, with fishing from the end of the attraction to begin again on June 15 - as will the casino for adults,” he said.

“It is a good start and we are excited about being able to welcome people back.”

“We are getting lots of enquiries from customers and we are as keen as anyone to operate all areas as soon as possible. But we have to follow the official guidance for the safety of all.”

It is hoped that some other areas will be able to open in July and in time for the school summer holidays provided there is not an increase in cases of coronavirus.

Clacton Pier’s new white water log flume will be one of the rides due to open to customers when the pier is given the go ahead.

Joywheel Gaming, which is also owned by Clacton Pier and is part of the amusement offering in Pier Avenue, will also open on Monday with the same opening times and safety enhancements.

Topic Tags:

