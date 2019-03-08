Outdoor rides closed as strong winds sweep circus porch across pier

The Jolly Roger entrace was blown to the side of a nearby building Picture: CLACTON PIER CLACTON PIER

The stormy weather has taken its toll at Clacton Pier in recent weeks – with outdoor rides forced to close for two days while high winds blew an entrance booth from its fixings.

It’s been a blustery few weeks across East Anglia, as strong winds twice caused the Orwell Bridge to close – wreaking havoc for drivers travelling in an out of Ipswich.

But it seems the stormy weather has also been a killjoy for fun-lovers at one of Essex’s most popular seaside resorts, as staff were forced to close the outdoor rides due to health and safety risks posed by the strong winds.

A decision was taken to close the rides on Sunday, March 10 and the following Saturday, March 16, to ensure the safety of both customers and staff.

Meanwhile, the new porch and entrance booth for the circus on the Jolly Roger Arena was blown away from its fixings and became lodged precariously against the pier’s railings.

Nigel Brown, pier communications manager, said that no chances are taken when strong winds sweep the coast.

“Each ride has been properly assessed and when it gusts to a certain level they are closed on health and safety grounds,” he said.

“There have been various incidents around the country in recent years and we all have to be very mindful and make sure that those coming to enjoy our attractions do so in the knowledge they are going to be safe.

“Equally we do not want to put our own staff at risk in those types of conditions.”

Fortunately, the Helter Skelter – which has just returned from its winter holidays in Edinburgh – was unaffected on this occasion.

“In 2013 it was blown to pieces, quite literally, by high winds and we were keeping our fingers crossed this time,” Mr Brown added.

“It was repaired and made stronger six years ago and that has paid off.”