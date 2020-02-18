E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Clacton rides CLOSED during half term after pier collapses

PUBLISHED: 11:35 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 18 February 2020

Part of Clacton Pier has collapsed during refurbishment work. Picture: CLACTON PIER

Part of Clacton Pier has collapsed during refurbishment work. Picture: CLACTON PIER

Picture: CLACTON PIER

A collapsed pier in Clacton has caused all rides to close during half term week - as structural engineers work to assess and repair the damage.

Steelwork from Clacton Pier was dragged ashore to stop it damaging the pier further in high winds on Saturday Picture: NIGEL BROWNSteelwork from Clacton Pier was dragged ashore to stop it damaging the pier further in high winds on Saturday Picture: NIGEL BROWN

A small number of rides at Clacton Pier were due to open yesterday for the start of the February half term, however due to the structural collapse this has now been postponed to Saturday, at the earliest.

On Valentines Day a section of the historic pier, which dates back to 1871, fell into the North Sea during refurbishment works.

A small section of the outside ride deck collapsed while concrete was being poured ahead of the installation of a new rollercoaster, at an area which was already closed off to the public.

Following the devastating collapse, contractors worked through the night to make Clacton Pier safe before the arrival of Storm Dennis over the weekend.

Pictures show part of Clacton Pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPERPictures show part of Clacton Pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Nigel Brown, Clacton Pier's communications manager, said that work to remove all the debris from the seabed following the collapse has now almost been completed.

"Our contractors who came in to help with this task have worked tirelessly at low tide over the past few days and have done a fantastic job along with the pier's own team," he said.

"We will soon be looking ahead to the repair phase of the small section of the outdoor rides deck that was affected, but it is not known at this stage when that will begin."

Mr Brown added that the pier's indoor attractions are all open for business as usual and that includes the dodgems, soft play, adventure golf, bowling, amusements, seaquarium and Boardwalk Bar.

Work to make the pier safe went ahead into the evening on February 14, securing the area ahead of Storm Dennis arriving on February 15 Picture: NIGEL BROWNWork to make the pier safe went ahead into the evening on February 14, securing the area ahead of Storm Dennis arriving on February 15 Picture: NIGEL BROWN

"We are hoping that a limited number of outdoor rides will be open on Saturday and we will be putting an update on our Facebook page and website later in the week," he said.

"Unfortunately we are not open for fishing due to some damage caused by the two recent storms and are looking for that area to be open on Monday - and again we will be providing an update once we have made a firm decision."

Billy Ball, director of the pier, said that the structural engineers are still assessing the damage and what may have caused it.

"At this point we believe that a combination of the effects of last week's tidal surge and the removal of Stella's Revenge from that deck may have made that small section more vulnerable," he explained.

"Then when we started the work yesterday four bays of the existing concrete slabs failed, and the collapse took place."

The area had been closed to the public and the work was being done in "controlled conditions" when nobody was under the structure.

Further updates will be released regarding the opening of the rides.

