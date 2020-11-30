Sea divers inspect iconic seaside pier
PUBLISHED: 12:51 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 30 November 2020
Divers spent a day investigating the condition of Clacton Pier’s 150-year-old underwater structures to make sure they were safe and secure.
Red7Diving, from Norfolk, were brought in for the annual exercise to look over the concrete and steel reinforced pilings of the seaside landmark.
They will now help to prepare a report for the pier’s structural engineering consultants and help identify any areas that may need to be addressed.
Matt Hugo, from Red7Diving, said: “The divers have cameras and can relay the footage up to our vehicle where it is recorded as part of the report.
“They are looking for marine growth, spalling of the piles and checking everything is in good order.”
Pier director Billy Ball said: “With parts of the piling 150 years old, it is essential that this work is undertaken annually and that we gather a picture of what’s going on underwater.
“The practical side of the surveying went well and nothing untoward was found. We are now just waiting for the final report to come through.”
The pier is preparing to reopen on Wednesday ahead at the end of the national coronavirus lockdown, with the Discovery Bay soft play opening on December 2.
The attraction’s North Pole Experience for Christmas will kick off on Saturday.
