LOOK: Clacton Pier open for business again

Clacton Pier has welcomed customers back after closing its doors in March Picture: NIGEL BROWN Archant

Clacton Pier has welcomed back revellers this weekend to a new-look attraction fitted with coronavirus safety measures.

The Essex seaside attraction is now full of 'Covid-secure' measures to keep the public safe while they enjoy Clacton Pier's attractions Picture: NIGEL BROWN The Essex seaside attraction is now full of 'Covid-secure' measures to keep the public safe while they enjoy Clacton Pier's attractions Picture: NIGEL BROWN

An overcast Saturday turned into a bright and sunny Sunday, with members of the public returning to the seaside attraction for the first time in three months.

The pier had prepared to partially reopen from June 16 but a change of regulation meant it had to wait another two weeks before resuming trading for the first time since lockdown began in March.

There are VR rollercoasters and arcades alongside the thrill rides on the pier Picture: NIGEL BROWN There are VR rollercoasters and arcades alongside the thrill rides on the pier Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Pier director Billy Ball said he was delighted to see the pier open again and that all the preparations had been worthwhile.

Mr Ball said: “It has been a lot of hard work to get all measures in place, but people responded well, followed the guidelines and used the sanitisation equipment that we provided around the landmark.

Hand sanitiser is available throughout the pier Picture: NIGEL BROWN Hand sanitiser is available throughout the pier Picture: NIGEL BROWN

“We were very encouraged and are now confident that we can run a business in this tricky situation without compromising people’s health and safety – provided they stick to the rules.”

A major part of the pier was open to the public, excluding the soft play and bowling.

There are rides for all the family open again, but strict cleaning rotas are now in place across the pier to keep staff and customers as safe as possible Picture: NIGEL BROWN There are rides for all the family open again, but strict cleaning rotas are now in place across the pier to keep staff and customers as safe as possible Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Mr Ball added: “We hope that things will continue in this way and that we do not have to go back into lockdown at some future point.”