E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

LOOK: Clacton Pier open for business again

PUBLISHED: 19:28 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:28 06 July 2020

Clacton Pier has welcomed customers back after closing its doors in March Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Clacton Pier has welcomed customers back after closing its doors in March Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Archant

Clacton Pier has welcomed back revellers this weekend to a new-look attraction fitted with coronavirus safety measures.

The Essex seaside attraction is now full of 'Covid-secure' measures to keep the public safe while they enjoy Clacton Pier's attractions Picture: NIGEL BROWNThe Essex seaside attraction is now full of 'Covid-secure' measures to keep the public safe while they enjoy Clacton Pier's attractions Picture: NIGEL BROWN

An overcast Saturday turned into a bright and sunny Sunday, with members of the public returning to the seaside attraction for the first time in three months.

The pier had prepared to partially reopen from June 16 but a change of regulation meant it had to wait another two weeks before resuming trading for the first time since lockdown began in March.

There are VR rollercoasters and arcades alongside the thrill rides on the pier Picture: NIGEL BROWNThere are VR rollercoasters and arcades alongside the thrill rides on the pier Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Pier director Billy Ball said he was delighted to see the pier open again and that all the preparations had been worthwhile.

Mr Ball said: “It has been a lot of hard work to get all measures in place, but people responded well, followed the guidelines and used the sanitisation equipment that we provided around the landmark.

Hand sanitiser is available throughout the pier Picture: NIGEL BROWNHand sanitiser is available throughout the pier Picture: NIGEL BROWN

“We were very encouraged and are now confident that we can run a business in this tricky situation without compromising people’s health and safety – provided they stick to the rules.”

A major part of the pier was open to the public, excluding the soft play and bowling.

There are rides for all the family open again, but strict cleaning rotas are now in place across the pier to keep staff and customers as safe as possible Picture: NIGEL BROWNThere are rides for all the family open again, but strict cleaning rotas are now in place across the pier to keep staff and customers as safe as possible Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Mr Ball added: “We hope that things will continue in this way and that we do not have to go back into lockdown at some future point.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Car transporter hits Ipswich bridge, flipping van onto another vehicle

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Car transporter hits Ipswich bridge, flipping van onto another vehicle

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Car transporter hits Ipswich bridge, flipping van onto another vehicle

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich venue kept alive by supporters to host online festival

The Smokehouse in Ipswich has been supported by more than 300 people pledging funds during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

Suffolk nursery’s top tips for pre-school preparation

Anglia Sunshine Nurseries in Sudbury has currently less than 50% of the children previously expected to attend their pre-school. Picture: ANGLIA SUNSHINE NURSERIES