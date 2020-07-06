LOOK: Clacton Pier open for business again
PUBLISHED: 19:28 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:28 06 July 2020
Archant
Clacton Pier has welcomed back revellers this weekend to a new-look attraction fitted with coronavirus safety measures.
An overcast Saturday turned into a bright and sunny Sunday, with members of the public returning to the seaside attraction for the first time in three months.
The pier had prepared to partially reopen from June 16 but a change of regulation meant it had to wait another two weeks before resuming trading for the first time since lockdown began in March.
Pier director Billy Ball said he was delighted to see the pier open again and that all the preparations had been worthwhile.
Mr Ball said: “It has been a lot of hard work to get all measures in place, but people responded well, followed the guidelines and used the sanitisation equipment that we provided around the landmark.
“We were very encouraged and are now confident that we can run a business in this tricky situation without compromising people’s health and safety – provided they stick to the rules.”
A major part of the pier was open to the public, excluding the soft play and bowling.
Mr Ball added: “We hope that things will continue in this way and that we do not have to go back into lockdown at some future point.”
