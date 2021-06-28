New children's ride to be installed at Clacton Pier

Published: 4:41 PM June 28, 2021

The Race-O-Rama children's ride is to be introduced at Clacton Pier - Credit: Clacton Pier

Another new ride is to be installed at Clacton Pier to celebrate its 150th birthday.

The iconic seaside attraction has already taken delivery of the new Looping Star rollercoaster and an observation wheel which offers stunning aerial views of the seaside town.

Now Race-O-Rama, a children's ride based loosely on the Disney film Cars, is due to arrive this week ahead of its expected opening at the weekend.

Clacton Pier director Billy Ball said Race-O-Rama had already proved popular at other sites across the country.

“Due to Covid restrictions and the uncertainty surrounding staging special events, we decided to celebrate our landmark birthday by concentrating on a number of new attractions which can be enjoyed long-term,” he said.

The observation wheel at Clacton Pier opened in June - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Ball added that Race-O-Rama is being brought in to help improve Clacton Pier's entertainment for younger children.

“It will be sited at the start of the pier neck, facing the Helter Skelter and close to our sweet and rock shop,” he said.

Clacton Pier director Billy Ball said the new attractions would mark the attraction's 150th birthday - Credit: Archant

“It is a further investment as we try to make use of as much of our 6.5acres as possible to attract families to Clacton and the pier.”

Although the observation wheel opened shortly after its delivery earlier this month, work is still ongoing on the Looping Star - which needs to undergo electrical installation and safety inspection before its opening.

Looping Star is set to be the new main attraction at Clacton Pier - Credit: Archant

Clacton Pier has also been holding fire fireworks displays, with the next one due to take place on July 24.

“We have a very strong line-up of fireworks extravaganzas which can be staged with room to maintain social distancing," Mr Ball said.

Regular fireworks displays will be held at Clacton Pier - Credit: Kevin Jay

“We have all had to adapt plans this year and we hope our visitors will appreciate the increased offer.”

There will be a firework display in each week of the school summer holidays.