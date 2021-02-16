Pier set to open new rollercoaster ride this summer

Published: 7:04 PM February 16, 2021

Clacton Pier is set to unveil a new ride this summer - Credit: Clacton Pier

A daring new rollercoaster is set to open at Clacton Pier this summer - as work continues to improve the iconic venue during lockdown.

The seaside attraction was due to unveil the 100-tonne Looping Star last summer, until the coronavirus crisis caused delays.

Clacton Pier has been making improvements ahead of its reopening after lockdown - Credit: Clacton Pier

The ride was bought from another park in Aberdeen and is set to be one of the pier's top attractions, with outside contractors joining the property services team to keep the "vital scheme" moving forward over the past few weeks.

Clacton Pier director Billy Ball said the Looping Star was part of a renewed air of optimism after the "dark days" of the winter shutdown.

“It has been pretty grim since we closed down on Christmas Eve and dark days for all those involved in the tourism and hospitality sector,” he said.

Work is carried out at Clacton Pier's Discovery Bay booths - Credit: Clacton Pier

“However, we have continued to work hard behind the scenes, and we are looking forward to the prime minister revealing his roadmap for coming out of lockdown.

“Easter is the traditional beginning of our main season and although it looks as though we will miss that date, we hope to be back in operation as soon as possible after that.

“We do feel things are moving in the right direction. We understand why there has been a third lockdown for the greater good of all, but we are now looking ahead to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

As well as continuing work on the Looping Star, more family booths in the soft play area have been added to the Discovery Bay, while repair work has continued to fix damage caused by storms in February 2020.

Improved facilities await visitors when they return to Clacton Pier after the third national coronavirus lockdown - Credit: Clacton Pier

“While most staff are furloughed, we have pressed on with the remedial work that was necessary after the storm damage a year ago," Mr Ball said.

“The team has also been working on preparations for the installation of the exciting new Looping Star ride which will be open this summer.

“And we have contractors in Discovery Bay expanding the number of individual seating booths so that families can stay in their own groups and a safer environment once we reopen.

“This is not a time to standstill as it looks as though more people will be taking holidays at home this year than ever before.

"We have to be ready to meet their demands.”