'Drunk man' rescued after 'tombstoning' off pier into sea

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:21 PM April 11, 2022
A man was rescued from the sea after jumping from Clacton Pier at the weekend

A man was rescued from the sea after jumping from Clacton Pier at the weekend

A "drunk man" has been rescued from the sea after he 'tombstoned' off Clacton Pier at the weekend. 

Tendring District Council Beach Patrol rescued the man from the sea at about 3pm yesterday, Sunday, April 10. 

He was found uninjured, but intoxicated and aggressive, and escorted to shore where he was given a first aid assessment, and shortly afterwards arrested by police for being drunk and disorderly.

Beach safety teams are now reminding visitors to the seaside resort to respect the water. 

Alex Porter, Tendring District Council member for leisure and tourism, said although the Essex Sunshine Coast is a beautiful place to visit, the sea must be treated with respect.

“This gentleman has had a lucky escape, as he could have come to harm from the fall, the cold waters, or the currents under the pier – all of these are risks on any coastline, not just ours,” councillor Porter said.

“The TDC Beach Patrol team do a fantastic job throughout the season to make our coastline and popular beaches as safe as they can be, along with our partners such as the Coastguard, RNLI and the Clacton Volunteer Lifeguards.

“It is pleasing to see our beaches already popular during the Easter break, but people must respect the water and consider their own safety. We want to be giving advice, not having to rescue people."

