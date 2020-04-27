E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Clacton Pier to host NHS party after pandemic to thank ‘truly heroic’ staff

PUBLISHED: 17:40 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 27 April 2020

The staff will be welcome to free access to several rides, as well as extra entertainers and a spectacular fireworks display Picture: MIKE SIMMANS

Mike Simmans Photography

NHS frontline staff will be guests of honour at a special party on Clacton Pier once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Clacton Pier is planning to throw a party for frontline NHS staff and their families Picture: KEVIN JAYClacton Pier is planning to throw a party for frontline NHS staff and their families Picture: KEVIN JAY

Pier director Billy Ball intends to pull out all the stops for the courageous frontline medical staff that are currently tackling coronavirus, with free rides on attractions, magicians and a fireworks display to finish the evening with a flourish.

The NHS appreciation party is due to be held at the Essex seaside attraction after it has reopened and emergency legislation regarding public gatherings are no longer in place.

Mr Ball said: “We have always felt it is important to give something back to those who do so much for the community by looking after us throughout the year.

“We are now planning a special appreciation party for the NHS to recognise the truly heroic and selfless efforts that have put in to battle Coronavirus and to save so many lives.

“They have put their own lives at risk to do this and the nation cannot thank them enough for what they are doing.

“The pier wants to give them something to look forward to once the time is right for us to start to return to a more normal life – and we think everyone would agreed they deserve that, and more.”

Mr Ball said the pier arranges a weekend event for the emergency services and armed forces every year, but that the current crisis made it clear NHS staff needed a show of appreciation.

He added that a date for the party and details of the event will be announced as soon as it is possible to do so.

“We want NHS staff to come along, relax and have a great fun time with their loved ones,” said Mr Ball.

“Until then we all need to do our bit to help the NHS by staying at home and following the government guidelines.”

Clacton Pier’s owners were in the middle of emergency repairs to the concrete structure of the tourist attraction when the coronavirus pandemic struck the UK.

Part of the pier collapsed into the sea in February, leaving a construction team to clear rubble from the waters, which fell while foundations for a new rollercoaster, which was due to be open to customers this summer, were being installed.

