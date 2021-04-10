Clacton Pier lit up in tribute to Prince Philip

Published: 10:36 AM April 10, 2021

Clacton Pier has been lit red, white and blue as a mark of respect to Prince Philip - Credit: Nigel Brown

Clacton Pier has joined the rest of the United Kingdom in mourning the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip died aged 99 on Friday, April 9.

Clacton Pier displayed a picture of the Duke, and it was also lit up red, white and blue as a mark of respect for the longest-serving consort in the British history.

Prince Philip regularly attended public engagements throughout Suffolk and North Essex and following his death, an outpour of heartfelt tributes were paid by leaders of local communities, including MPs and councillors.











