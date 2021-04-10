News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Clacton Pier lit up in tribute to Prince Philip

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:36 AM April 10, 2021   
Clacton Pier has been lit red, white and blue as a mark of respect to Prince Philip

Clacton Pier has been lit red, white and blue as a mark of respect to Prince Philip - Credit: Nigel Brown

Clacton Pier has joined the rest of the United Kingdom in mourning the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. 

Prince Philip died aged 99 on Friday, April 9.

Clacton Pier displayed a picture of the Duke, and it was also lit up red, white and blue as a mark of respect for the longest-serving consort in the British history. 

Prince Philip regularly attended public engagements throughout Suffolk and North Essex and following his death, an outpour of heartfelt tributes were paid by leaders of local communities, including MPs and councillors




You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marcus Evans has sold Ipswich Town to a group of American investors

Football

Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Two men have been disqualified from driving for six months after being caught speeding at more than

Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Former chairman David Sheepshanks has had his say on the Ipswich Town takeover

Football

Former Ipswich Town chairman Sheepshanks on American takeover, Evans'...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary have given their first press conference since taking over at Ipswich Town

Live

Key points as Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary give first press conference...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus