Published: 3:37 PM March 30, 2021

The boss of Clacton Pier said he is expecting a "bumper summer" as he prepares to reopen the sites outdoor attractions on April 12. - Credit: Clacton Pier

Clacton Pier said it is expecting a "bumper summer" as it prepares to reopen its outdoor attractions just weeks before celebrating its 150th birthday.

Preparations are underway at the landmark attraction in Clacton to ensure everything is in place for the big day on Monday, April 12.

As long as the government's roadmap goes ahead as planned, the pier's Boardwalk Bar will be able to serve food and drink at its outside seating area.

Then, on Saturday, April 17, the ride deck will be in business for the first time since last year.

Looping Star is set to be the new main attraction at Clacton Pier, taking up the mantle from Stella's Revenge - Credit: Archant

Billy Ball, the pier's managing director, said it has been a busy time during lockdown, with a number of projects taking place.

“It has all been about getting ready for a phased reopening beginning on April 12 and then the indoor attractions will be available from May 17, should nothing change in the regulations in the meantime,” he said.

The pier hopes that permission for its new observation wheel will be granted by Tendring District Council in the coming months.

It also has the new Looping Star roller coaster in place for the school summer holidays.

“It has been a long, hard winter for everyone in our industry, but we are now looking forward to what we do best and offering fun and entertainment to all ages," added Mr Ball.

“We are sure families will want to get back out enjoying themselves and we are anticipating a bumper summer provided the roadmap doesn’t change.”

The new-style Annual Ride Pass, costing £49.99, is returning and provides free unlimited rides whenever the ride deck is open.

It also includes many other benefits, such as discounts at 13 other outlets on the site, including Discovery Bay soft play and Skull Point adventure golf.

A cleaning programme has been carried out and will continue, along with sanitisation stations and social distancing.