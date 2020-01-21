Gallery

Thrill seekers wanted: New rollercoaster taking Clacton Pier to 'another level'

The old rollercoaster is being sold to a ride operator in South America Picture: NIGEL BROWN Archant

A new rollercoaster coming to the Essex seaside is designed to bring more 'thrill seekers' to the attraction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team at Clacton Pier say the new rollercoaster is just one part of an overhaou to make it a year-round attraction Picture: NIGEL BROWN The team at Clacton Pier say the new rollercoaster is just one part of an overhaou to make it a year-round attraction Picture: NIGEL BROWN

One of Clacton Pier's main rides, Stella's Revenge, is being removed to make way for a bigger and more exciting attraction.

Having occupied the pier since 2011, it is now being carefully dismantled so it can be sent to a ride operator in South America.

It replaced the original Steel Stella rollercoaster, which had been a star attraction from the 1930s to the 1970s.

Stella's Revenge, the star attraction at Clacton Pier since 2011, is being dismantled Picture: NIGEL BROWN Stella's Revenge, the star attraction at Clacton Pier since 2011, is being dismantled Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Pier director Billy Ball said that it was important that flagship attractions like the rides were improved.

"The additions for this summer are set to appeal more to the thrill seeker than the family audience," he said.

"Stella's Revenge has been up for almost 10 years and we want to replace it with a ride that will help take us to another level.

Stella's Revenge replaced the original Steel Stella rollercoaster which was in operation on the pier from the 1930s and 1970s Picture: NIGEL BROWN Stella's Revenge replaced the original Steel Stella rollercoaster which was in operation on the pier from the 1930s and 1970s Picture: NIGEL BROWN

"As long as all the ducks fall into line, an announcement about the new attraction will be made within weeks.

"The new log flume is already taking shape and we hope to have the two new statement rides in place for the main season."

You may also want to watch:

The main ride attractions operate at weekends and holiday periods from the February half term through to November and are open daily from Whitsun through to October.

In a bid to bring more customers in over the half term, all rides in operation on the pier (except go-karts) will be priced at £1 all week.

Customers will see a number of changes in the layout of the outdoor ride deck and work on the scheme has been taking place since November.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: "Tourism is an integral part of the economy in Clacton and Tendring, providing more than 6,000 full time jobs in the district.

"As a whole the industry is worth nearly £373m a year.

"It is great to see so much private sector confidence, which shows how far Tendring has come as a visitor destination.

"This investment, coupled with great events such as the Sea and Beach Festivals and of course the Clacton Airshow puts our District on the map for tourists."

Built in 1871, Clacton Pier is one of the town's iconic seaside attractions, with Mr Ball claiming it brings almost 1million tourists to the town annually.

Along with the pier's existing aquarium and new rollercoaster, a £4million investment has added an indoor and outdoor adventure golf course as well as a children's soft play area, covering more than 30,000sq ft.

There are also dodgems, a new food and drink section and an arcade with more than 50 new gaming machines.