Iconic Helter Skelter returns to pier after winter break

PUBLISHED: 10:15 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 05 March 2019

Clacton Pier's Helter Skelter is returning after a winter break in Scotland Picture: CLACTON PIER

CLACTON PIER

Clacton Pier’s most iconic ride is set to return this weekend after a winter break in Scotland.

The Helter Skelter, bought by Billy and Elliot Ball soon after the brothers took over the attraction in 2009, had famously been used in a Marks and Spencer television advert prior to its arrival in Essex.

Yet in recent years it has wintered away to protect it from damage from strong winds and salt water, which the brothers fear would adversely affect the paintwork.

The ride first went to Cardiff – and played its part in the seasonal celebrations in Edinburgh.

It was due back in Clacton today, ready for the weekend.

“We have been asked if it has been sold on by some, while others have asked if and when it is coming back to Clacton,” said communications manager for the pier, Nigel Brown.

“No-one needs to worry, as this particular ride has great historical and emotional value to the pier, and is part of its fabric.”

