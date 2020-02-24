E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Clacton Pier reveals reopening date after collapse

PUBLISHED: 16:01 24 February 2020

Clacton MP Giles Watling visited the pier to see the repairs being carried out after stormy weather caused foundations for a new ride to collapse into the sea Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Clacton MP Giles Watling visited the pier to see the repairs being carried out after stormy weather caused foundations for a new ride to collapse into the sea Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Archant

Clacton Pier has revealed when it is likely to fully reopen to the public after part of it collapsed in stormy weather.

Work to make the pier safe went ahead into the evening on February 14, securing the area ahead of Storm Dennis arriving on February 15 Picture: NIGEL BROWNWork to make the pier safe went ahead into the evening on February 14, securing the area ahead of Storm Dennis arriving on February 15 Picture: NIGEL BROWN

A section of the pier collapsed into the sea last on February 14, between Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis, during work to build the foundations of the newest rollercoaster, the Looping Star.

The debris has now been cleared away and urgent repairs are now planned, with pier boss Billy Ball hoping to have much of the attraction reopened by March 29 - but no finishing date or budget for the works are finalised.

"We have discovered that carrying out the repairs may not be quite as straight forward as we initially anticipated in terms of permissions and that is all being looked into," said Mr Ball.

"A number of our outside rides - Twister, Paratrooper, Bumper Boats, Scalextric and hopefully the Go-Karts will open next Saturday and we will reopen to fishermen on the same day.

Steelwork from Clacton Pier was dragged ashore to stop it damaging the pier further in high winds on Saturday Picture: NIGEL BROWNSteelwork from Clacton Pier was dragged ashore to stop it damaging the pier further in high winds on Saturday Picture: NIGEL BROWN

"As always we will strive to keep our customers updated as the situation progresses."

Clacton MP Giles Watling also pledged his support for Clacton Pier and met its directors so he could see firsthand the extent of the damage done by the weather.

Mr Ball added: "We need to get these matters resolved and any help Giles can give us to move things forward will be greatly appreciated.

The tracks of the digger were partially covered by water as it work against the tide to make Clacton Pier safe Picture: NIGEL BROWNThe tracks of the digger were partially covered by water as it work against the tide to make Clacton Pier safe Picture: NIGEL BROWN

"We were delighted when he agreed to come down and meet us - and we had very positive discussions."

Mr Watling was given a detailed brief of the work needed to make the pier fully operational again.

"I am quite prepared to have talks with those involved in this process to try to ensure that there are no unnecessary delays," he said.

"We do not want another situation like the West Pier at Brighton and Clacton Pier's directors really need to get on with the programme of repairs as soon as possible.

Looping Star is set to be the new main attraction at Clacton Pier, taking up the mantle from Stella's Revenge Picture: NIGEL BROWNLooping Star is set to be the new main attraction at Clacton Pier, taking up the mantle from Stella's Revenge Picture: NIGEL BROWN

"The pier is one of Clacton's most important employers and is crucial to the holiday industry of both the town and wider Tendring District.

"We must not let this situation drag on and I will do whatever I can to help."

The Marine Management Organisation, who regulate and plan marine activities in the seas around England, have also been contacted about the work to restore the pier.

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

North Stander: The one criticial weakness which could end up costing Town this season

Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was reopened at 4am today. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

