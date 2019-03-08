Does anyone recognise this man?

Police have issued these images of a man they would like to speak to following a robbery at the Robin Hood pub in London Road, Clacton Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

Police have issued images of a man they would like to speak to following a robbery at a Clacton pub.

It was reported two men broke into the Robin Hood in London Road shortly after midnight on Tuesday, August 27, and threatened a female member of staff with a screwdriver.

They made off with a sum of cash between three and four figures.

If you know who this man is or have any information call Clacton CID on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference number 42/137126/19.